24.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 14, 13:31

German retailer Lidl will open 20 new stores in Romania by end-2019

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Lidl Digital

German discounter Lidl, the third-biggest player on the modern retail market in Romania, will open five new stores by the end of this year and 15 more next year, according to the company’s communication director Cristina Hanganu.

“We have been growing on average with 15 new stores a year. We now have 230 stores and by the end of this year we will open five more. Next year, we aim to maintain the same growth rhythm of about 15 stores per year. We can’t say what the total investment will be, Hanganu told News.ro.

Besides the new stores, Lidl is currently working on its fifth logistics center in Romania, located near Roman, in the country’s North-Eastern region.

The retailer has over 5,500 employees in Romania and hires about 500 new people each year.

Lidl has also opened a technology hub in Romania that serves the whole group, Lidl Digital, which currently has a team of 50 specialists and should reach 100, according to Hanganu.

Kaufland and Lidl Romania announce strategy to reduce plastic use

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now