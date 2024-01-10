Libris.ro: Prince Harry’s Spare and The Little Prince, best-selling books in 2023

Libris.ro, a leading online bookstore in the Romanian market, sold over 2.5 million products in 2023, and the demand was quite varied. Bestsellers include Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.

Next on the list of best-selling books are Hold On to Your Kids by Gordon Neufeld & Gabor Maté, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh, and Alone in the World by Hector Malot.

Lise Bourbeau was the top-selling author on Libris in 2023, alongside Gabor Maté and Prince Harry.

Most book orders per capita in 2023 came from Ilfov, Bucharest and Brasov, with an average order value of RON 140. At the opposite end, the fewest orders on Libris came from Harghita, Covasna, and Calarasi.

Meanwhile, the ranking of counties where the most orders were delivered from Libris remained unchanged from 2022. Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Ilfov, and Iasi continued to be the most active counties in terms of book acquisitions from Libris.ro. Spare was the best-selling book in 4 of the 5 counties, surpassed only in Cluj by The Little Prince.

According to the same report, most volumes delivered in 2023 were from the “Children’s Books” category, leading in each county, followed by books from the “Fiction” category. There has also been a noticeable increase in interest in books in the “Religion or Spirituality and Esotericism” category, ranking third in the Top Categories in most counties.

Interest in books in English remained high in 2023 (+25%), with Ana Huang (the Twisted and King of Sin series) being the best-selling author in this category of books.

A Romanian business, Libris entered the book market in 1991 with the St. O. Iosif bookstore in Brasov. Libris.ro was launched in 2009.

(Photo source: Lapandr/Dreamstime.com)