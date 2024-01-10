Culture

Libris.ro: Prince Harry’s Spare and The Little Prince, best-selling books in 2023

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Libris.ro, a leading online bookstore in the Romanian market, sold over 2.5 million products in 2023, and the demand was quite varied. Bestsellers include Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince. 

Next on the list of best-selling books are Hold On to Your Kids by Gordon Neufeld & Gabor Maté, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh, and Alone in the World by Hector Malot. 

Lise Bourbeau was the top-selling author on Libris in 2023, alongside Gabor Maté and Prince Harry.

Most book orders per capita in 2023 came from Ilfov, Bucharest and Brasov, with an average order value of RON 140. At the opposite end, the fewest orders on Libris came from Harghita, Covasna, and Calarasi.

Meanwhile, the ranking of counties where the most orders were delivered from Libris remained unchanged from 2022. Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Ilfov, and Iasi continued to be the most active counties in terms of book acquisitions from Libris.ro. Spare was the best-selling book in 4 of the 5 counties, surpassed only in Cluj by The Little Prince.

According to the same report, most volumes delivered in 2023 were from the “Children’s Books” category, leading in each county, followed by books from the “Fiction” category. There has also been a noticeable increase in interest in books in the “Religion or Spirituality and Esotericism” category, ranking third in the Top Categories in most counties.

Interest in books in English remained high in 2023 (+25%), with Ana Huang (the Twisted and King of Sin series) being the best-selling author in this category of books.

A Romanian business, Libris entered the book market in 1991 with the St. O. Iosif bookstore in Brasov. Libris.ro was launched in 2009.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lapandr/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Libris.ro: Prince Harry’s Spare and The Little Prince, best-selling books in 2023

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Libris.ro, a leading online bookstore in the Romanian market, sold over 2.5 million products in 2023, and the demand was quite varied. Bestsellers include Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince. 

Next on the list of best-selling books are Hold On to Your Kids by Gordon Neufeld & Gabor Maté, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh, and Alone in the World by Hector Malot. 

Lise Bourbeau was the top-selling author on Libris in 2023, alongside Gabor Maté and Prince Harry.

Most book orders per capita in 2023 came from Ilfov, Bucharest and Brasov, with an average order value of RON 140. At the opposite end, the fewest orders on Libris came from Harghita, Covasna, and Calarasi.

Meanwhile, the ranking of counties where the most orders were delivered from Libris remained unchanged from 2022. Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Ilfov, and Iasi continued to be the most active counties in terms of book acquisitions from Libris.ro. Spare was the best-selling book in 4 of the 5 counties, surpassed only in Cluj by The Little Prince.

According to the same report, most volumes delivered in 2023 were from the “Children’s Books” category, leading in each county, followed by books from the “Fiction” category. There has also been a noticeable increase in interest in books in the “Religion or Spirituality and Esotericism” category, ranking third in the Top Categories in most counties.

Interest in books in English remained high in 2023 (+25%), with Ana Huang (the Twisted and King of Sin series) being the best-selling author in this category of books.

A Romanian business, Libris entered the book market in 1991 with the St. O. Iosif bookstore in Brasov. Libris.ro was launched in 2009.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lapandr/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s