Romania’s Libra Bank reports 46% larger profits in H1

Libra Bank, a credit institution with three bond issues listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), reported its net profit surged by 46% y/y to RON 161 million (EUR 32 million) in H1.

Total revenues amounted to RON 340 million, 42% more than in the same period last year, with net interest income being RON 278 million, up 44% y/y, Bursa.ro reported.

The net revenues from taxes and commissions were almost RON 35 million, 48% higher than in the first semester of 2022.

Lending activity (gross loan portfolio) increased in the first semester by 7.6%, the largest increases being recorded in the Microfinance (+15%) and Agribusiness (+20%) segments.

The stock of loans denominated in local currency increased by 6% y/y, while loans in foreign currency were 8% higher in annual terms at the end of June.

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)