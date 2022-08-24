Over 1,300 cyclists to join first edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France

More than 1,300 amateur and professional cyclists will participate this weekend in the first edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France. Several streets in Bucharest will close to traffic for this event on Sunday, August 28, according to News.ro.

This year Romania is the 20th country in the L'Étape by Tour de France family, and the first edition will see participants compete in three races: The Race – 85 km, The Ride – 42 km, and City Adventure – 14 km. They will start from Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest and race on several boulevards and streets in the city.

Moreover, in the Race Village, both supporters and participants can discover an open-air museum of this brand and try the goodies at the food court.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jérome Aufort/Dreamstime.com)