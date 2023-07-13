The second edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France will take place on August 27 in Bucharest, with the Race Village located in Constitutiei Square open to both participants and accompanying spectators.

Registrations for the second edition have officially opened, with a limited number of spots available.

The Tour de France is the most renowned cycling race in the world, passionately followed by over two billion fans worldwide each year. The legendary sporting event began in 1903, and the concept of L'Étape by Tour de France was born in 1993, with the aim of giving amateur cyclists the opportunity to experience this unique event.

Romania joined L'Étape by Tour de France in 2022, becoming the 20th country accepted in this series of international events.

L'Étape Romania by Tour de France is the only competition in the country that offers the excitement of a top global race, catering to all types of cyclists, from families with children as young as 8 years old to high-performance cyclists. The event is also open to mountain bike enthusiasts, with a 25% discount available for children. High-performance cyclists who rise to the challenge will have their own dedicated ranking.

"We are ready to offer amateur cyclists in Romania the experience of the legendary Tour de France brand at the second edition of L'Étape Romania. We invite all cycling enthusiasts to the starting line to live the adventure of the great champions, enjoy the routes, and to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Romanian cycling festival. We thank all the authorities and sponsors who have joined this unique project, and together we are building the story of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France," said Tudor Ștefan Mocuta, CEO of MPG, cited by HotNews.

The routes, starting in the immediate vicinity of Constitutiei Square on Unirii Boulevard, will traverse important parts of Bucharest such as Victoriei Avenue, Kiseleff Boulevard, and Libertății Boulevard, featuring historical landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Palace of the Parliament, the C.E.C. Palace, the imposing building of the Bucharest City Hall, the Army House, and the Romanian Athenaeum.

The participation fee, valid until the end of August 13, is RON 150 (EUR 30) for City Adventure, RON 175 (EUR 35) for The Ride, and RON 210 (EUR 43) for The Race, with prices increasing after this date.

The Race Village of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France in Constitutiei Square will tell the story of the legendary brand through a Tour de France exhibition and numerous activations by sponsors, creating a relaxed festival atmosphere that will transform Bucharest into the capital of Romanian cycling for a day. The event will feature a sports-themed commercial area showcasing top equipment and sports nutrition brands, a food court, a warm-up area for participants, mechanical assistance for cyclists, a massage area, an award ceremony stage, and various competitions with prizes provided by event sponsors.

On Saturday, August 26, participant kits will be picked up from Constitution Square, and on Sunday, August 27, the three races will begin.

The top three amateur cyclists in The Race, both male, and female, will qualify for the international L'Étape Championship program and receive an invitation to participate in the renowned L'Étape du Tour in France, the world's most famous cycling competition dedicated to amateurs.

(Photo source: L'Etape by Tour de France on Facebook)