French group Lectra takes over Romanian software producer Gemini CAD Systems

07 September 2021
Lectra, a French technology company with revenues of EUR 236 mln, announced that it reached an agreement to buy Gemini CAD Systems - a Romanian software producer specialising in solutions for small and medium companies in the fashion industry.

The price will be set between EUR 13 mln and EUR 20 mln, depending on the achievement of growth targets. 

Gemini CAD Systems was founded by Traian Luca, who is also the CEO.

In the first stage, Lectra buys 60% of Gemini for EUR 7.6 mln, while the rest of the shares will be bought in the next five years.

Lectra is a global player operating in the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets by offering intelligent design and production solutions.

