Lebanese farm owner expands portfolio with another 500ha in Romania

Maria Trading and Agro-Chirnogi, both part of the agri group Maria Trading controlled by Lebanese investor Jihad El Khalil and partners, reached an agreement to take over Agrirom farms located in Constanța county. The competition body Consiliul Concurentei is analyzing the deal.

If cleared, the deal will help Maria Group consolidate its position in Constanța county, where Agrirom exploits over 500 hectares of land leased from the State Domains Agency, Economica.net reported.

Agrirom, owned by local owner Mirela Trandafir, had a turnover of RON 33.1 mln and a profit of RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) last year, according to Profit.ro.

Maria Trading is active in the animal farming sector, and Agro-Chirnogi is cultivating cereals, leguminous plants and oilseed plants. The company is one of the largest owners of arable land in Romania, with an annual turnover of over RON 270 mln (EUR 54 mln).

(Photo source: Andrey Ivanov/Dreamstime.com)