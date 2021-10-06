Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:37
Business

Lebanese farm owner expands portfolio with another 500ha in Romania

06 October 2021
Maria Trading and Agro-Chirnogi, both part of the agri group Maria Trading controlled by Lebanese investor Jihad El Khalil and partners, reached an agreement to take over Agrirom farms located in Constanța county. The competition body Consiliul Concurentei is analyzing the deal.

If cleared, the deal will help Maria Group consolidate its position in Constanța county, where Agrirom exploits over 500 hectares of land leased from the State Domains Agency, Economica.net reported.

Agrirom, owned by local owner Mirela Trandafir, had a turnover of RON 33.1 mln and a profit of RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) last year, according to Profit.ro.

Maria Trading is active in the animal farming sector, and Agro-Chirnogi is cultivating cereals, leguminous plants and oilseed plants. The company is one of the largest owners of arable land in Romania, with an annual turnover of over RON 270 mln (EUR 54 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Ivanov/Dreamstime.com)

1

