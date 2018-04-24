Leaders in Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia come to Bucharest today

Romania’s Government will host a top-level reunion that will bring to Bucharest the political leaders in Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia.

The talks will focus on regional inter-connection projects, the status of Serbia’s EU integration process and the region’s European perspective, according to a statement of the Romanian Government.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will host Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Bulgarian PM Boiko Borisov for these talks. The four officials are expected to hold a joint press conference at the end of the meeting.

