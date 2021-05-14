Romanian lawmakers close to ratifying USD 7 bln nuke plant expansion agreement with US

The agreement between the Governments of Romania and the United States of America on the cooperation for the expansion of Cernavoda nuclear plant and for other civil nuclear projects, signed in December last year, is close to being ratified by the Romanian lawmakers. It received positive opinions from the expert committees.

The agreement mainly focuses on the construction of units 3 and 4 from Cernavoda nuclear plant and the refurbishment of unit 1.

In addition, the agreement also provides for cooperation with the aim of developing small modular reactors in Romania, on a site to be established, in order to ensure the flexibility and the scalability of the nuclear capacities.

"It is a big step we have taken towards ratifying this agreement and strengthening the strategic partnership between the Romanian and the United States. A memorandum was also signed between the Romanian Government and the US Export-Import Bank for a USD 7 bln financing line for energy, nuclear and gas projects, a historic agreement that I am confident will soon be ratified by the Romanian Senate as well,” minister of energy Virgil Popescu said after the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, Bursa.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)