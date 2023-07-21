Entertainment

Largest theme park in Romania to be developed near Sfântu Gheorghe

21 July 2023

The largest amusement park in Romania will be built in Covasna County, 4 kilometres from the city of Sfântu Gheorghe, under a EUR 6 million investment. It will cover an area of 37 hectares, and the investment will be made by HCR SRL, which also manages Dino Parc in Râșnov.

If Dino Parc focuses on dinosaurs, in Sfântu Gheorghe, the central theme will be dragons, according to Transilvania365.ro.

A team of Romanian architects designs the project. The actual construction will begin in 2024 and last one year at most, so in 2025, the park will open its doors to visitors.

"We came up with a unique concept, it is not imported. It will be unique in Romania, and I don't know anything like this in Europe either. It is a nice plot of land between two hills, 4 kilometres from Sfântu Gheorghe. We hope that next year we will start construction, and in 2025 the project will be completed," said Adrian Apostu, founder of Dino Parc Râșnov.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavel Losevsky/Dreamstime.com)

1

