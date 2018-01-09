Singer Lara Fabian returns to Romania with two concerts

Belgian-Italian singer Lara Fabian will return to Romania this spring for two concerts set to take place in Cluj-Napoca and in Bucharest.

The Cluj-Napoca concert is scheduled for March 29, at the city’s Polivalenta Hall, while the Bucharest one for March 31, at Sala Palatului. Both concerts start at 20:00.

The concerts are part of a world tour to promote the artist’s latest album, Camouflage. The program of the concerts will include songs from the new album, as well as hits such as Je T’aime and Je suis Malade.

All those purchasing a ticket for the concert will receive the new album for free, the organizers said.

Camouflage was released in October 2017. The album was developed and produced in Stockholm, Los Angeles and Brussels. The songs have been produced by award winning music producer Moh Denebi, one of the most prominent representatives of the new pop-sound originating from Sweden.

Throughout her career, Fabian sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. Her latest platinum-certified French album, Ma vie dans la tienne, was released in November 2015.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventim.ro and in the Eventim network.

