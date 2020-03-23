Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 08:27
Business
Some 200,000 labour contracts already suspended in Romania due to Covid-19
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 200,000 labour contracts have already been suspended in Romania due to the new coronavirus crisis, labor minister Violeta Alexandru said on Friday, quoting data available in the Electronic Register of Employees (REVISAL) as of March 20, local Mediafax reported.  “This is surely a serious situation,” she added.

According to data from the Labor Inspection, the number of active employment contracts in Romania was 5.62 million at the end of February 2020.

The Government anticipated that some 300,000-400,000 labour contracts would be suspended as an effect of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Based on this estimation, the Executive has adopted an emergency ordinance that provisions the payment from the state budget of technical unemployment benefits for the employees in troubled private enterprises.

“We are constantly monitoring the developments and new decisions will follow accordingly," the minister of labor said.

The emergency ordinance published on March 21 includes more restrictive measures on the payment of unemployment benefits than previously stated. Thus, the Government will cover the technical unemployment costs for only 75% of the employees of a firm facing difficulties due to the current situation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Violeta Alexandru)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 08:27
Business
Some 200,000 labour contracts already suspended in Romania due to Covid-19
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 200,000 labour contracts have already been suspended in Romania due to the new coronavirus crisis, labor minister Violeta Alexandru said on Friday, quoting data available in the Electronic Register of Employees (REVISAL) as of March 20, local Mediafax reported.  “This is surely a serious situation,” she added.

According to data from the Labor Inspection, the number of active employment contracts in Romania was 5.62 million at the end of February 2020.

The Government anticipated that some 300,000-400,000 labour contracts would be suspended as an effect of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Based on this estimation, the Executive has adopted an emergency ordinance that provisions the payment from the state budget of technical unemployment benefits for the employees in troubled private enterprises.

“We are constantly monitoring the developments and new decisions will follow accordingly," the minister of labor said.

The emergency ordinance published on March 21 includes more restrictive measures on the payment of unemployment benefits than previously stated. Thus, the Government will cover the technical unemployment costs for only 75% of the employees of a firm facing difficulties due to the current situation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Violeta Alexandru)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality
20 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider limiting movement in the country to stop the spreading of the virus, according to working document
20 March 2020
Social
Brexit: Number of Romanians in the UK, some 20% higher than in official statistics

Get in Touch with Us