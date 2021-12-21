Small-sized Romanian winery issues EUR 2 mln bonds

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

La Salina winery in Turda, western Romania, has launched a bond issue at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), denominated in euros, worth EUR 2 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The money will be used by the company's founders to develop the winery, which currently has a production capacity of 250,000 bottles per year.

The issue has a five-year tenant and an interest rate of 8% per year.

"We issued this bond out of the need to capitalize the company for future investments. It is a safe, easy and handy way to finance yourself if the numbers also support you," says Simion Mureşan, one of the founders of the winery. He is a partner with Claudiu Şugar.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

