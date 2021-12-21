Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 07:52
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Small-sized Romanian winery issues EUR 2 mln bonds

21 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

La Salina winery in Turda, western Romania, has launched a bond issue at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), denominated in euros, worth EUR 2 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The money will be used by the company's founders to develop the winery, which currently has a production capacity of 250,000 bottles per year.

The issue has a five-year tenant and an interest rate of 8% per year.

"We issued this bond out of the need to capitalize the company for future investments. It is a safe, easy and handy way to finance yourself if the numbers also support you," says Simion Mureşan, one of the founders of the winery. He is a partner with Claudiu Şugar.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 07:52
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Small-sized Romanian winery issues EUR 2 mln bonds

21 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

La Salina winery in Turda, western Romania, has launched a bond issue at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), denominated in euros, worth EUR 2 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The money will be used by the company's founders to develop the winery, which currently has a production capacity of 250,000 bottles per year.

The issue has a five-year tenant and an interest rate of 8% per year.

"We issued this bond out of the need to capitalize the company for future investments. It is a safe, easy and handy way to finance yourself if the numbers also support you," says Simion Mureşan, one of the founders of the winery. He is a partner with Claudiu Şugar.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks