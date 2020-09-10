Profile picture for user andreich
Business

KPMG Romania takes over the Ensight Management Solutions team

09 October 2020
KPMG Romania, one of the “Big 4” financial consultancy companies on the local market, took over the team of Ensight Management Solutions led by Robert Maxim starting October 1, 2020.

The two firms have been in a strategic partnership since 2013.

“The integration by KPMG in Romania of Ensight Management Solutions, one of the largest local providers of management consultancy services established in Romania, is a natural development of a successful partnership. Flexibility, innovative vision, and strategic perspective are vital to companies worldwide and this integration will offer our clients essential resources for their business, said Ramona Jurubiță, Country Managing Partner of KPMG in Romania.

Robert Maxim took the Management Consulting Partner role in the KPMG team.

