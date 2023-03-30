Knauf plans EUR 135 mln investments in Romanian factories

Knauf Insulation, an insulating materials producer part of the Knauf Group, has started the construction of a new factory besides the one purchased last year in Târnăveni, Mures county, which is to be completed and put into operation in 2024.

The total investment in Târnăveni amounts to over EUR 135 mln and will generate a supplementary annual turnover of over EUR 50 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The new plant will employ more than 100 people, from skilled workers to automation or maintenance engineers.

In March last year, Knauf Insulation bought the former Gecsat mineral wool factory in Târnăveni.

In the first phase, completed in 2022, it invested over EUR 4 mln in the modernization and refurbishment of the existing plant to increase the production from 7,000 tons per year of mineral wool to 10,000 tonnes.

The new factory, due for completion in 2024, will have an annual production of over 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool, both for the domestic and central and eastern European markets.

(Photo source: Facebook/Knauf Insulation Romania)