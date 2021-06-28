KFC is looking to hire 400 people at its restaurants in Romania

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), which operates the local KFC fast food restaurant network, is looking to hire 400 people at its restaurants in Bucharest and throughout the country.

Companies in the hospitality sector (hotels and restaurants) are currently facing a lack of personnel as their operations return to normal after the pandemic. They had to lay off people or their employees left because of diminished activity.

KFC has open positions for various jobs, from kitchen staff to cashiers, couriers and managers.

The company is also advertising the benefits packages hoping to draw candidates. For example, the monthly net income for crew members starts from RON 2,400 (EUR 488), while restaurant managers earn RON 4,740 (EUR 963) per month. The net sums include the fixed wage, meal vouchers and performance bonuses, according to the company.

The company says it offers a flexible schedule, and candidates don’t need any prior experience.

KFC currently has 88 restaurants in Romania and over 3,600 employees.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)