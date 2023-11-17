Business

KFC sees "immense" opportunities in Romania

17 November 2023

The market in Eastern Europe and Romania presents "immense" opportunities, said Sabir Sami, CEO of the KFC Division within YUM! – the KFC franchisor worldwide, during a press conference in Bucharest, Bursa.ro reported.

"We want to grow quickly. We plan to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years, and Romania is one of the countries that will play an important role," said Maria Cacciapuoti, Central and Eastern Europe General Manager of KFC, estimating a 10 % contribution of the new restaurants opened in Romania, to the total growth in the region.

In Romania, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell products are sold in a franchise system by Sphera Franchise Group, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"Sphera is a great franchise with a deep and broad understanding of the market. It has been working for over 25 years, and the partnership is with YUM! it's for all three brands, not just KFC. We know each other very well, we support each other, we learn from each other, and we have the ambition to grow together," said Maria Cacciapuoti.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

1

