KFC opens restaurants in Rompetrol gas stations in Romania

Sphera Franchise Group, which owns the companies that operate the KFC restaurant franchise on the local market, said on March 9 that it would open restaurants in gas stations through a partnership with Rompetrol.

KFC DT Pecica and KFC Orastie are two of the three restaurants the company will operate within Rompetrol gas stations located on the A1 highway. The investment value in the new restaurant format is between EUR 350,000 and 400,000.

“Through this partnership, we mark a local premiere, as KFC is the first restaurant to operate in a Rompetrol gas station,” said Calin Ionescu, CEO of Sphera Franchise Group.

KFC DT Pecica is a drive-thru restaurant on the A1 highway at km 558+380, being the first KFC unit built distinctly within a gas station. KFC Orastie is located at km 340+500, also within a Rompetrol station on the A1 highway. Each of the two units covers 160 sqm and has 24 seats at tables. KFC DT Pecica also includes a drive line for placing orders directly from the car.

With the inauguration of the two restaurants, KFC generates 50 jobs, and the net income for a crew member (kitchen worker and cashier) can reach RON 3,000 from the third month of collaboration, the company said. The amount includes the basic salary, meal vouchers and bonuses granted according to internal criteria.

The next KFC unit located in a Rompetrol gas station will be inaugurated in the near future at Giarmata, also on the A1 highway.

KFC entered the Romanian market in 1997 by opening its first restaurant in Bucharest. The brand continued to develop during the 25 years of activity, and, at the moment, the network has 97 units in 39 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)