Kearney sees Romania among the best 25 FDI Emerging Markets destinations

Romania is 17th in the ranking of destinations for foreign direct investments (FDI) in developing markets, according to the Direct Investment Confidence Index report. From the region, Poland is ranked as the seventh-best destination, and Hungary is ranked 22nd.

The document analyzes confidence regarding future foreign direct investment flows and was published on April 4 by the Global Business Policy Council, the strategic service of the Kearney management consulting company.

The authors of the report emphasize that although Romania is not among the top 25 destinations for foreign direct investment in the world ranking, it is the tenth-largest EU economy in terms of nominal GDP. Foreign direct investments in Romania increased from USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to USD 11.3 billion in 2022.

Foreign direct investment opportunities in Romania include projects in IT, automotive, telecommunications, energy, services, manufacturing, consumer products, banking, and insurance.

According to the report, legislative instability and corruption affect investor confidence, but the well-trained workforce, natural resources, and efforts to reduce administrative obligations encourage foreign investment.

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)