Kazakh-Romanian investment fund adds 3MWp PV to 80MW UT Midia CHP plant

The combined heat and power (CHP) plant developed by UT Midia will have a 3MWp photovoltaic (PV) component beside its 80MW installed capacity in the conventional facility.

The procurement procedures were initiated for the contract estimated at RON 15.8 million (just over EUR 3 mln), Economica.net reported.

UT Midia is developed by the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund, owned by KMG International and the Romanian state, near the Petromidia refinery operated by KMG International.

The PV park will have almost 9,100 panels and 28 power inverters and will be located on a plot of land inside the current Midia Thermal Plant, near the Petromidia refinery.

The total investment in the CHP project amounts to about USD 148 mln, the estimated term for the commissioning of the new plant being in the first half of 2023. The plant is built by the Turkish company Calik Enerji.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)