German retailer Kaufland to open 10-15 stores per year in Romania and Moldova

German retailer Kaufland is targeting a sustained pace of 10–15 new stores annually and a network of 250 stores in Romania and the Republic of Moldova by 2030 (from 193 currently), Valer Hancaș, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Kaufland Romania, told Profit.ro. Most of the stores are in Romania, with fewer than ten located in Moldova.

Kaufland's direct investments in Romania since it entered the country reached approximately RON 15.6 billion (EUR 3 billion at the current exchange rate and more if converted at the time of investment), out of which EUR 1.2 billion has been made since 2018.

Kaufland Romania's business grew by 6% in 2024, reaching almost RON 19.6 billion (EUR 3.87 billion), from RON 18.3 billion in 2023 (EUR 3.6 billion).

With these businesses, the company maintains second place in the top of the largest food retailers in Romania, after Lidl – part of the same group as Kaufland, Schwarz Group, the largest food retail group in Europe and the fourth largest retailer in the world by turnover.

