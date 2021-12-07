Romania's justice minister blames junior ruling partner UDMR for blocking justice reforms

Romanian reformist (USR PLUS) minister of justice Stelian Ion accused in an interview junior ruling partner UDMR of blocking the dismantling of the controversial prosecution body SIIJ because they (UDMR) don't trust the anticorruption directorate DNA.

Stelian Ion states that the Special Section (SIIJ) has not yet been abolished because of the opposition of UDMR, which does not want the files involving magistrates (currently processed by SIIJ) to reach DNA. Based on a report of the Judicial Inspection, UDMR states that it does not trust DNA.

However, Ion says that the Judicial Inspection report was drawn up by a previously politically appointed person and is contested in court.

"If we say that we do not trust DNA and that DNA should not investigate magistrates, it means that it is a big question mark put in front of DNA, which is unacceptable (…) If not, it means that this is a frontal attack, a very harsh attack on DNA. I tell you very clearly, the discussion about SIIJ is, in fact, about DNA," the minister says, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)