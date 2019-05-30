Romanian Senate’s head closer to being probed for bribe taking

The Senate's justice committee issued a favorable opinion on the anticorruption prosecutors' request to lift immunity for the leader of the junior ruling party, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who also serves as head of the Senate.

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked for the Senate’s approval to start investigating Tariceanu several months ago, but the Senate has postponed its decision on this matter.

The prosecutors claim that Tăriceanu indirectly received, in the period 2007 - 2008 while he was prime minister, material benefits worth USD 800,000 from an Austrian company. The company allegedly paid the bribe in exchange for having amended its contracts with the Romanian state. The money was spent for the electoral campaign.

The senators’ decision in the committee was taken after six months of delays. The final vote is expected as soon as next week. Out of the six members of the committee, three voted for lifting the immunity, two abstained and one voted against.

Hotnews.ro quotes unofficial sources claiming that ALDE and the main ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), have agreed to bar the prosecutors’ request next week, when the final vote will be given. In exchange, Tariceanu promised to keep supporting the Government.

(Photo source: Facebook/Calin Popescu Tariceanu)