Jonas Schäfer, founder and GM of Valea Verde: We are committed to sustainable tourism and supporting local communities

Sustainability and responsible tourism have been core values of the Valea Verde retreat since its establishment. The very things that drew founders Jonas and Ulrike Schäfer to the Transylvanian village of Cund are what the resort works to preserve and offer visitors. Jonas Schaefer, the founder of Valea Verde, highlights the principles on which the project was established and its commitment to eco-tourism.

From the first encounter, the village of Cund impressed the founders of Valea Verde retreat with its simple lifestyle, beautiful natural surroundings, and strong sense of community, Jonas Schaefer explains. They set their sights on developing rural tourism while preserving local culture and supporting the businesses in the area, a mission they have worked to keep since 2005.

One essential element allowing the resort to fulfill the founders' original intent is the way it is designed. At Valea Verde, the accommodation facilities are spread throughout the village instead of being gathered in one place, following the "albergo diffuso" concept. This means that visitors can have a more immersive experience as well as opportunities to enjoy authentic interactions with the local community and to explore the village and its tranquil surroundings. Accommodation is provided in restored traditional Saxon farmhouses, another chance for visitors to connect to the area's heritage.

At the same time, the resort makes use of various local resources to reduce its environmental impact and provide economic gains to the community. It is the case, for instance, of the ingredients used in the kitchen of the resort, which are sourced from local farms. Among them, the truffle is a staple, and those who stay here can also experience a truffle hunting round. Cultural workshops and various outdoor activities add to the range of experiences guests can try at Valea Verde, all with a view to offering an authentic experience and connection to Transylvanian culture and nature.

More about this in the interview below:

How did the story of Valea Verde begin? What drew you to the village of Cund in the first place and made you decide to set up the resort?

Jonas Schäfer: The story of Valea Verde began when Ulrike and I visited the village of Cund in Transylvania, where my father worked as a social worker. We were drawn by the village's simple and authentic lifestyle, rich history, beautiful nature, and strong sense of community, and we decided to move here and continue my father's work. We wanted to develop rural tourism and create a retreat that embodies relaxation, culture, and rejuvenation.

Valea Verde was developed on the albergo diffuso concept. What does this mean for the visitor experience and the community where the resort is located?

Jonas Schäfer: Valea Verde follows the "albergo diffuso" concept, meaning its accommodation facilities are spread throughout the village rather than centralized. This creates a more immersive experience for visitors, who live among the local community, enjoying authentic interactions and surroundings. This model promotes sustainable tourism for the community by preserving local culture, supporting local businesses, and fostering community development.

What kind of stay can guests expect at Valea Verde? What do Cund and the area have to offer?

Jonas Schäfer: Guests at Valea Verde can expect an immersive and authentic stay with diverse activities such as traditional craft workshops, bike tours, cooking and wine-tasting seminars, truffle hunting, and guided excursions to historic sites. The village of Cund and the surrounding area offer rich cultural experiences, picturesque landscapes, and opportunities to explore Transylvania's magic leisurely.

What are the unmissable experiences of a holiday at Valea Verde? What would you recommend to those traveling to Cund for the first time?

Jonas Schäfer: At Valea Verde, guests can enjoy a range of authentic experiences, including culinary adventures, cultural workshops, outdoor activities like hiking and cycling, and wellness programs. The area around Cund offers picturesque landscapes, historical sites, and local traditions that provide a deep connection to Transylvanian culture and nature.

Our most beloved experience is the truffle hunting. The truffle hunting experience at Valea Verde involves guided excursions through the scenic forests of Transylvania, where guests can learn about and search for these elusive delicacies with the help of trained dogs. The hunt is followed by a culinary session where the freshly found truffles are prepared and enjoyed, offering a unique, hands-on gastronomic adventure.

Remote and rural destinations have grown increasingly popular in the wake of the pandemic. How have you experienced this trend and what do you expect will keep travelers turning or returning to Valea Verde?

Jonas Schäfer: Valea Verde has experienced this trend with growing interest from travelers seeking authentic, nature-connected experiences. The resort's appeal lies in its tranquil setting, immersive cultural activities, and sustainable tourism model, which fosters community involvement and preserves local traditions. The unique, serene environment and personalized experiences are expected to keep visitors returning to Valea Verde.

As travelers become more aware of their role in escalating the effects of mass tourism, many are turning to sustainable tourism and operators adopting its principles. What is Valea Verde doing in this respect and what role does sustainability play in your business model?

Jonas Schäfer: Valea Verde is committed to sustainable tourism by integrating eco-friendly practices and supporting local communities. We restore traditional Saxon farmhouses, promote local culture, and offer authentic experiences using local resources. This approach reduces environmental impact, preserves cultural heritage, and provides economic benefits to the community, aligning with our core values of sustainability and responsible tourism.

What were some of the landmark moments and challenges in building a brand for Valea Verde, and what role do industry and guest recognition play in this?

Jonas Schäfer: Valea Verde was established with a clear vision to offer an eco-friendly and luxurious retreat that blends harmoniously with its local cultural heritage. This foundational vision set the tone for its branding efforts, emphasizing sustainability and unique guest experiences.

The development of the property involved substantial investment in restoring and enhancing the site to align with the eco-friendly ethos of the brand.

Achieving industry awards played a crucial role in building the brand's credibility. These awards not only validated the quality of Valea Verde's offerings but also helped in positioning it as a leading destination in eco-tourism.

Implementing sustainable practices, such as using local materials and reducing environmental impact, highlighted Valea Verde's commitment to eco-tourism. These practices became integral to our brand identity, setting it apart from competitors.

