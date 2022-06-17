Nearly 130,000 jobs created since the lifting of pandemic restrictions in Romania

The Romanian Government ended pandemic-related restrictions at the beginning of March, reviving the sectors that were hardest hit by shutdowns. Nearly new 130,000 jobs were created in the second quarter, a 30% increase compared to the previous quarter, according to the local online recruiting platform eJobs.

Most new jobs were created in retail, but the service industry, the food industry, tourism, and transportation also rebounded after the restrictions ended.

“With the exception of retail, all of these are areas that were considerably affected by measures taken in the last two years of the pandemic,” said Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs România, quoted by Agerpres.

“Each of these sectors is seeing double-digit increases, but the most significant rise is in tourism, where the number of jobs nearly doubled,” she added.

The eJobs report shows that between March and June, 20,000 new jobs were offered in the service industry, 17,600 in the food industry, 15,000 in tourism, and 14,000 in transportation and logistics. The events industry also saw 4,000 new job offers.

Job-seekers responded in kind, with nearly 200,000 applying for positions in tourism in the same period, followed by 184,000 in the food industry. Roughly 38,000 candidates applied for seasonal jobs.

Companies also offered more remote jobs. Nearly 11,500 were provided between March and June of this year, a three-fold increase relative to 2021 and 60% more than the year before. Roughly 318,000 people applied for remote jobs in the same period.

eJobs, the leading recruitment platform in Romania, expects more blue-collar and specialized jobs to be offered.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)