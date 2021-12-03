Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

JLL warns of tight office market in Bucharest after 2023 amid lack of new projects

03 December 2021
Although the office space market is at a low level in the wake of the pandemic, in two years' time, it will be possible to face a lack of new space in Bucharest, real estate consultancy firm JLL concludes in a report.

"The construction of an office building usually takes at least two years. For office buildings to be delivered in 2023, their construction must have already begun, which we do not see happening. Projects started before the pandemic are currently being completed. For this reason, in 2023, the options for occupying a new space will be very limited. We recommend that the decision-makers in the companies take this aspect into account when outlining their strategy for the following years and analyze the options in time," said Maria Florea, key client director of JLL Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Seven new office buildings have been and will soon be delivered to the Bucharest office market in 2021 with a total of almost 222,000 square meters, which is enough space for 22,000 corporate employees, taking into account an average of 10 square meters per employee.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

