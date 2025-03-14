M&A

Japan's Yokohama Rubber reportedly eyes Romanian ailing factory

14 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Japanese corporation Yokohama Rubber reportedly intends to buy the bankrupt Romanian tire factory in Drobeta Turnu Severin, which specializes in the production of tires for the mining industry, earthmoving equipment, and oversized transport, according to Profit.ro.

The factory was, until recently, owned by the company Euro Tyres Manufacturing, which went bankrupt at the end of January 2025 after almost seven years of insolvency.

The company's assets were put up for sale through direct negotiation with the possibility of overbidding, with the starting price being USD 35 million plus VAT. 

The assets on sale include the land of over 19 hectares and a number of 38 industrial and administrative buildings, including production halls, plus tire manufacturing equipment and facilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ninthsun9/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Japan's Yokohama Rubber reportedly eyes Romanian ailing factory

14 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Japanese corporation Yokohama Rubber reportedly intends to buy the bankrupt Romanian tire factory in Drobeta Turnu Severin, which specializes in the production of tires for the mining industry, earthmoving equipment, and oversized transport, according to Profit.ro.

The factory was, until recently, owned by the company Euro Tyres Manufacturing, which went bankrupt at the end of January 2025 after almost seven years of insolvency.

The company's assets were put up for sale through direct negotiation with the possibility of overbidding, with the starting price being USD 35 million plus VAT. 

The assets on sale include the land of over 19 hectares and a number of 38 industrial and administrative buildings, including production halls, plus tire manufacturing equipment and facilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ninthsun9/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2025
Transport
Ford Otosan begins delivery of first electric vehicles manufactured in Romania
14 March 2025
Energy
Ro-HydroHub: Romania unveils EUR 140 mln hydrogen technology hub to boost green energy
14 March 2025
Healthcare
Report: Measles cases surge in European Region, Romania reports highest number in 2024
14 March 2025
Politics
Update: Romanian academic renounces SNSPA award after Donald Trump’s nomination for Nobel prize
14 March 2025
Business
Romanian consumer protection agency closes restaurant in the Parliament Palace
14 March 2025
Macro
Romania’s above-expectations 5% y/y February inflation questions yearend target, rate cut plans
14 March 2025
Society
Romania introduces new electronic ID card in Cluj this month, nationwide rollout to follow
13 March 2025
Tech
Romanian digitalization experts launch independent think tank Edge Institute