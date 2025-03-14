Japan's Yokohama Rubber reportedly eyes Romanian ailing factory

Japanese corporation Yokohama Rubber reportedly intends to buy the bankrupt Romanian tire factory in Drobeta Turnu Severin, which specializes in the production of tires for the mining industry, earthmoving equipment, and oversized transport, according to Profit.ro.

The factory was, until recently, owned by the company Euro Tyres Manufacturing, which went bankrupt at the end of January 2025 after almost seven years of insolvency.

The company's assets were put up for sale through direct negotiation with the possibility of overbidding, with the starting price being USD 35 million plus VAT.

The assets on sale include the land of over 19 hectares and a number of 38 industrial and administrative buildings, including production halls, plus tire manufacturing equipment and facilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ninthsun9/Dreamstime.com)