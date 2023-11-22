Events

Italian singer-songwriter Umberto Tozzi to perform in Bucharest in 2024

22 November 2023

Umberto Tozzi, composer of the famous song “Ti Amo,” will perform in Bucharest next spring. The concert will take place at Sala Palatului on May 29, 2024.

After over 70 million records sold worldwide and numerous hits, Tozzi will perform in Bucharest for the first time.

Over time, Umberto Tozzi's name has been associated with collaborations with Luciano Pavarotti, Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Patsy Kensit, Anastacia, Joe Cocker, Laura Pausini, and Ricky Martin. The most notable collaboration in Umberto Tozzi's impressive career remains, of course, the one with the late Toto Cutugno: Umberto Tozzi is the composer of the song "Ti Amo" that propelled Toto Cutugno into the orbit of celebrity. Since the '80s, the song has seen numerous covers, entering the repertoire of other soloists and becoming one of the world's most famous songs. 

For his first encounter with the Romanian audience, Umberto Tozzi is preparing a captivating playlist: from evergreen to modern, the show will represent a history of Italian pop music, featuring hits such as "Gloria," "Ti amo," "Mama," or "Si può dare di più," as well as surprising moments that will bring sequences from the soundtracks of productions like "The Wolf of Wall Street," "NARCOS," "La Casa del Papel," "Gloria," "Spider-Man," or "South Park," all signed by none other than Umberto Tozzi. 

Considered one of the greatest composers of the Italian music scene and a showman with incredible vocal abilities, Umberto Tozzi captivates through the richness and diversity of interpretation and creation, as well as the electrifying atmosphere of his concerts. 

Tickets for the concert, which will take place on May 29, 2024, at Sala Palatului, can be purchased from the Iabilet.ro and More.com networks at variable prices depending on the seat category.

(Photo source: the organizers)

