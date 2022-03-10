Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Culture

Recent Italian films screened at festival in Bucharest this week

10 March 2022
Several Italian films of the last three years are screened at the festival New Italian Cinema​, ongoing in Bucharest until March 13.

The films can be seen at the cinema of the Romanian Peasant Museum and online, on the platform MyMovies.

The films in the program are Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo’s America Latina, Leonardo Di Costanzo’s The Inner Cage (Ariaferma), Pietro Castellitto’s The Predators (I predatori), Emma Dante’s The Macaluso Sisters (Le sorelle Macaluso), Marco Bellocchio’s Marx Can Wait (Marx può aspettare), Daniele Luchetti’s Ordinary Happiness (Momenti di trascurabile felicità), Giorgio Diritti’s Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi), and Daniele Luchetti’s The Ties (Lacci).

Access to the screenings is free of charge. For in-cinema screenings, the free tickets can be booked here.

More on the films here.

The festival is organized by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, in a partnership with Cinecitta Luce.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

