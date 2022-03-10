Recent Italian films screened at festival in Bucharest this week

Several Italian films of the last three years are screened at the festival New Italian Cinema​, ongoing in Bucharest until March 13.

The films can be seen at the cinema of the Romanian Peasant Museum and online, on the platform MyMovies.

The films in the program are Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo’s America Latina, Leonardo Di Costanzo’s The Inner Cage (Ariaferma), Pietro Castellitto’s The Predators (I predatori), Emma Dante’s The Macaluso Sisters (Le sorelle Macaluso), Marco Bellocchio’s Marx Can Wait (Marx può aspettare), Daniele Luchetti’s Ordinary Happiness (Momenti di trascurabile felicità), Giorgio Diritti’s Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi), and Daniele Luchetti’s The Ties (Lacci).

Access to the screenings is free of charge. For in-cinema screenings, the free tickets can be booked here.

The festival is organized by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, in a partnership with Cinecitta Luce.

