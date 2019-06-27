Israeli investors develop land of three former plants in Bucharest

A group of Israeli investors coordinated by Ramon Tsur, who own three land plots valued at over EUR 35 million in key locations of Bucharest, have submitted requests for urban planning permits (PUZs) for the development of mixed-used projects on these plots.

All three properties are appropriate for development but a possible sale is not ruled out since the existence of the PUZ conditions most land transactions, Profit.ro commented.

The shareholders of the companies owning the three properties converge to Diham, Profit.ro said, where the main shareholder is Ingrid Morand (formerly Dulămescu), reportedly the daughter of Dumitru Dulămescu, convicted for money laundering and associate of Sorin Shmuel Beraru, fled from the country at the end of the 90's and still present on the Interpol search list.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)