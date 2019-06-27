Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/27/2019 - 08:43
Real Estate
Israeli investors develop land of three former plants in Bucharest
27 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of Israeli investors coordinated by Ramon Tsur, who own three land plots valued at over EUR 35 million in key locations of Bucharest, have submitted requests for urban planning permits (PUZs) for the development of mixed-used projects on these plots.

All three properties are appropriate for development but a possible sale is not ruled out since the existence of the PUZ conditions most land transactions, Profit.ro commented.

The shareholders of the companies owning the three properties converge to Diham, Profit.ro said, where the main shareholder is Ingrid Morand (formerly Dulămescu), reportedly the daughter of Dumitru Dulămescu, convicted for money laundering and associate of Sorin Shmuel Beraru, fled from the country at the end of the 90's and still present on the Interpol search list.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/27/2019 - 08:43
Real Estate
Israeli investors develop land of three former plants in Bucharest
27 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of Israeli investors coordinated by Ramon Tsur, who own three land plots valued at over EUR 35 million in key locations of Bucharest, have submitted requests for urban planning permits (PUZs) for the development of mixed-used projects on these plots.

All three properties are appropriate for development but a possible sale is not ruled out since the existence of the PUZ conditions most land transactions, Profit.ro commented.

The shareholders of the companies owning the three properties converge to Diham, Profit.ro said, where the main shareholder is Ingrid Morand (formerly Dulămescu), reportedly the daughter of Dumitru Dulămescu, convicted for money laundering and associate of Sorin Shmuel Beraru, fled from the country at the end of the 90's and still present on the Interpol search list.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40