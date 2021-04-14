Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 14:21
Social

Israel to welcome vaccinated tourists from Romania starting May

14 April 2021
Vaccinated tourists from Romania will be able to travel to Israel starting with May 23, 2021, as the country decided to reopen its borders to international travelers.

In the first stage, access to Israel will be allowed only to organized groups. The country could also open its borders to individual travelers in a later phase.

Israel’s tourism minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and health minister Yuli Edelstein made the announcement in a joint statement.

Visitors will be required to have a negative PCR test to enter Israel, and they will also have to undergo a serological test to prove the existence of antibodies following vaccination.

The serological test may no longer be a requirement for Romanian tourists if the government of Israel and the government of Romania sign a bilateral agreement providing that Israel recognizes the vaccination certificate issued by the Romanian authorities, according to a press release. The two sides are currently discussing this possibility.

Further details are to be announced in the coming days.

(Photo source: Ammonitefoto/Dreamstime.com)

