ISB Opens the School Year with Romania’s Top IB Results, Character Education Recognition, and the Return of A-Levels

The International School of Bucharest (ISB) begins the new academic year with a series of remarkable achievements that reflect its mission to combine academic excellence with character, creativity, and global citizenship. With Romania’s strongest International Baccalaureate (IB) results, prestigious recognition as a School of Character, and the reintroduction of Cambridge A-Level examinations, ISB continues to shape the future of education in Romania.

Academic Excellence: Romania’s Top IB Result (Perfect Score)

The Class of 2025 at ISB achieved record-breaking IB outcomes, reaffirming the school’s commitment to providing students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to thrive:

(global average: 81.26%) Average diploma score: 33.2 points (global mean: 30.58)



Highlights include:

1 perfect score of 45 points – Teodora Gandore, the only student in Romania to achieve this distinction and among just over 200 worldwide



6 students with 40+ points



17 students with 35+ points



32 students with 30+ points

“These results reflect our shared vision of inspiring students to aim high, work with resilience, and embrace their potential as global citizens,” said Mr. Oytun Pekel, Head of Secondary.

Character and Values: A Community Recognised

Beyond academic success, ISB has been officially recognised as Romania’s first and only international School of Character by Character.org. This honour reflects four years of embedding ISB’s HERO values—Honesty, Empathy, Respect, and Open-mindedness—across all areas of school life.

Through the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, CAS activities, Model United Nations, Eco-School projects, and student-led service initiatives, learners are encouraged to take responsibility, show empathy, and act with integrity.

“This award belongs to our entire community,” said ISB Head of School Mr. Serdar Sakman. “It demonstrates our commitment to raising young people who not only excel academically but also care deeply for others and the world around them.”

Dual Pathways to Success: IB Diploma & A-Levels

Responding to the diverse needs and aspirations of its students, ISB is proud to reintroduce Cambridge International A-Levels alongside the IB Diploma Programme. Sixth Form students can now choose between two of the world’s most respected qualifications, ensuring flexibility in university applications and career pathways.

This is a return to familiar ground: ISB has over 14 years of proven success with A-Level examinations, complementing its achievements as an IB World School. The dual pathway approach reflects ISB’s mission to provide a broad, balanced, and personalised education that supports every student in reaching their full potential.

Looking Forward: Innovation and Global Citizenship

Aligned with the ISB Strategic Plan 2025–2030, the school continues to innovate in learning and teaching:

Implementing the Understanding by Design (UbD) framework for more meaningful and connected learning experiences



Ensuring seamless progression from Early Years through Sixth Form



Expanding opportunities for inquiry, creativity, and problem-solving



Strengthening student leadership, well-being, and global citizenship

ISB will also undergo its CIS 5-Year Accreditation Review in 2025/2026, a milestone that reinforces the school’s culture of continuous improvement and accountability at the highest international standards.

About ISB

Founded in 1996, the International School of Bucharest is a not-for-profit school serving students aged 2–19. Accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and COBIS, ISB is authorised to deliver the IB Diploma Programme, Cambridge IGCSE, and A-Level examinations. With a mission to provide a broad, balanced, and creative education, ISB empowers young people to become independent, respectful, caring, and globally minded citizens.

