Three quarters of Romanians are worried about potential economic crisis, survey shows

A total of 76% of Romanians are worried about a potential economic crisis impacting their financial situation, according to the recent survey on Risk Perception and Insurance Culture in Romania (2022), carried out by insurance companies' association UNSAR and poll provider IRES.

Inflation is a reason of concern for 68% of the respondents, followed by the war (64%), fires and car accidents (61%), the pandemic and getting sick (57%).

As the respondents’ age increases, so does the share of those expressing high or very high concern with unwanted events. Furthermore, those living in urban areas and those with average incomes are worried about these aspects.

The survey found that inflation impacted one out of two Romanians, as little over half of the respondents said their revenues did not change over the past year.

Despite the economic evolution, close to four out of ten of those surveyed believe they will save more in the coming year, compared to just two out of ten respondents declaring the same in 2021. Similarly to last year, deposits would be the main instrument used for savings, with four out of ten choosing them. A quarter of those surveyed said they would invest in real estate.

The survey was carried out among 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 50, in May 2022, using the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method.

(Photo: Oleg Kachura/ Dreamstime)

