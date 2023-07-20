Ionuț Gherle joins WE AS WEB as Partner and Chief Growth Officer

News from Companies

Ionuț Gherle joins the software development company WE AS WEB, as Partner and Chief Growth Officer.

As Chief Growth Officer, Ionuț will coordinate the activity of consolidating and promoting the services provided by WE AS WEB on the national market, as well as the expansion component on international markets.

Recently, WE AS WEB opened new subsidiaries in the United States, Great Britain and Germany, in addition to the offices in Moldova and Albania, and expansion plans continue with new territories. The next countries targeted are Austria and the Netherlands. In Romania, the company is present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Craiova, Brașov, Iași, and Timișoara.

„After over 18 years as an employee, but mostly from the perspective of an intrapreneur, I decided to take the step towards entrepreneurship, joining the WE AS WEB project. My objective is to increase the essential indicators of the company, to strengthen the national and international positioning and to make the operational area more efficient. I am joining a team that has already demonstrated its growth potential in record time, aiming to support the strategy and move to the next level of development,” said Ionuț Gherle, Partner and Chief Growth Officer, WE AS WEB.

A graduate of Cluj-Napoca Technical University and Executive MBA of the University of Hull, Ionuț Gherle has been part of the AROBS Transilvania Software team for more than 12 years, in various management roles, and in the last four years he has held the position of General Manager at UCMS by AROBS.

„We are delighted to have a professional with proven industry experience on board, who will help us achieve our ambitious goals. Ionuț Gherle is a leader who will support us in being more efficient, agile and performant,” added Gabriel Zahan, CEO, WE AS WEB.

WE AS WEB ended 2022 with a turnover of over 10 million Euros and a net profit of 2 million Euros. At the end of June, the team included approximately 400 IT professionals. Founded five years ago as a product company, WE AS WEB quickly became one of the largest IT companies with 100% Romanian ownership in the country. Since 2021, the activity focused on the provision of IT team/staff augmentation services, as well as software development services. Currently, WE AS WEB provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, Great Britain and the USA.

Additional information about the company is available at www.weasweb.com.

