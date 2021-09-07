Romania’s president to make official visit to Switzerland this week

President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9.

Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of the relations between the EU and the Swiss Confederation, and international politics topics.

The visit takes place as part of “constant, high-level bilateral dialogue during the past years” and as the two countries mark 110 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Presidential Administration said.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

