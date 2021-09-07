Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:23
Politics

Romania’s president to make official visit to Switzerland this week

07 September 2021
President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9.

Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of the relations between the EU and the Swiss Confederation, and international politics topics.

The visit takes place as part of “constant, high-level bilateral dialogue during the past years” and as the two countries mark 110 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Presidential Administration said.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

