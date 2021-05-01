RO president promulgates law penalising anti-Gypsism

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law provisioning for penalties of up to 10 years in jail for "anti-Roma" behavior, defined as "the perception related to Roma expressed as hate," Hotnews.ro reported.

Interestingly, the law mentions the term "anti-gypsy" (antitiganesc).

This term has been avoided lately and permanently replaced by "anti-Roma."

"Anti-Gypsyism means both perception and verbal or physical manifestations, motivated by hatred against Roma, directed against Roma or their properties, against non-governmental institutions/organizations, leaders of Roma communities or their places of worship, traditions, and Roma language," according to the text of the law.

