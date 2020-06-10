Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:34
Politics

Romania’s opposition will not defer general elections yet

06 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party that holds a quasi-majority in Parliament, announced that it will not derail the Government's plans to hold the general elections on December 6, for now, Agerpres reported.

Still, Marcel Ciolacu left the door open for such a scenario, "depending on how the pandemic is managed [by the Government, presumably]." 

Ciolacu implied that, if the elections were to be postponed, it is not PSD that should be blamed for this.

"[But] if we have 4,000 infections a day, I think it is legitimate for a vote in Parliament to postpone the elections (...). For now, the proposal [to defer general elections for March 2021] is not subject to a vote, we will see how the pandemic develops," the PSD president said.

Ciolacu mentioned the high share of positive COVID-19 tests reported on October 5 (25%).

Independent MP Adrian Dohotaru announced that he submitted a bill to the Senate on Friday, October 2, proposing the parliamentary elections' postponement for March 14, 2021.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 07:55
05 October 2020
Politics
Romania’s opposition wants to defer general elections to March 2021
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:34
Politics

Romania’s opposition will not defer general elections yet

06 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party that holds a quasi-majority in Parliament, announced that it will not derail the Government's plans to hold the general elections on December 6, for now, Agerpres reported.

Still, Marcel Ciolacu left the door open for such a scenario, "depending on how the pandemic is managed [by the Government, presumably]." 

Ciolacu implied that, if the elections were to be postponed, it is not PSD that should be blamed for this.

"[But] if we have 4,000 infections a day, I think it is legitimate for a vote in Parliament to postpone the elections (...). For now, the proposal [to defer general elections for March 2021] is not subject to a vote, we will see how the pandemic develops," the PSD president said.

Ciolacu mentioned the high share of positive COVID-19 tests reported on October 5 (25%).

Independent MP Adrian Dohotaru announced that he submitted a bill to the Senate on Friday, October 2, proposing the parliamentary elections' postponement for March 14, 2021.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 07:55
05 October 2020
Politics
Romania’s opposition wants to defer general elections to March 2021
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant