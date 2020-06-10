Romania’s opposition will not defer general elections yet

The head of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party that holds a quasi-majority in Parliament, announced that it will not derail the Government's plans to hold the general elections on December 6, for now, Agerpres reported.

Still, Marcel Ciolacu left the door open for such a scenario, "depending on how the pandemic is managed [by the Government, presumably]."

Ciolacu implied that, if the elections were to be postponed, it is not PSD that should be blamed for this.

"[But] if we have 4,000 infections a day, I think it is legitimate for a vote in Parliament to postpone the elections (...). For now, the proposal [to defer general elections for March 2021] is not subject to a vote, we will see how the pandemic develops," the PSD president said.

Ciolacu mentioned the high share of positive COVID-19 tests reported on October 5 (25%).

Independent MP Adrian Dohotaru announced that he submitted a bill to the Senate on Friday, October 2, proposing the parliamentary elections' postponement for March 14, 2021.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

