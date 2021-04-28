Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romania's president assures the EC will “eventually” approve Govt’s Relaunch Plan

28 April 2021
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, addressing concerns related to the fate of the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) drafted by the Government in the context of several key projects preliminarily rejected by the European Commission, expressed 100% confidence that the plan will "eventually" be approved.

President Iohannis deferred by another month, to the end of June, the deadline for the final draft of the PNRR - after the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea indicated the end of May as the deadline (initially set at the end of April). President Iohannis blamed the Social Democrat (PSD) opposition for circulating fake news.

"There is no option for this plan to be rejected (...) The narrative about [plan's] rejection is nonsense; the plan cannot be rejected - the plan can [only] be renegotiated until it is very good," president Iohannis stated, according to B1.ro.

The coalition is working very well, Iohannis assured, "we will have new discussions within the Government, new discussions within the coalition, new discussions with the European Commission that will lead to an improvement of the first draft and, by the end of May, we will have a well-developed plan, agreed with the European Commission, which can then be submitted."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

