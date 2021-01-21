Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

Romania’s president congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on inauguration day

21 January 2021
President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to US president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris as the two were sworn in on January 20.

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and to Vice President Kamala Harris. I am convinced that together we will continue to develop and deepen the strategic partnership to the benefit of our peoples and to work in the true spirit of transatlantic values,” the Twitter message reads.

One of Biden’s first acts signed after being sworn in was to have the United States rejoin the Paris climate agreement. 

Normal
