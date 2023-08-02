RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd.

The port stands across the Danube from Romania, and has been used as an alternative route for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia withdrew from the Istanbul Agreement. The explosions in Izmail were visible from the Romania's territory.

In a message on Twitter, Iohannis called Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the Danube "war crimes" and noted that "they further affect Ukraine's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world."

Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian🇺🇦 civilian infrastructure on #Danube, in the proximity of Romania🇷🇴, are unacceptable. These are war crimes and they further affect UA's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) August 2, 2023

This is not the first attack close to Romania's territory. At the end of July, the port of Reni, close to Galați, was the target of a Russian drone attack that destroyed its grain storage infrastructure.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com