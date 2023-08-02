Politics

RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania

02 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. 

The port stands across the Danube from Romania, and has been used as an alternative route for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia withdrew from the Istanbul Agreement. The explosions in Izmail were visible from the Romania's territory.

In a message on Twitter, Iohannis called Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the Danube "war crimes" and noted that "they further affect Ukraine's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world."

This is not the first attack close to Romania's territory. At the end of July, the port of Reni, close to Galați, was the target of a Russian drone attack that destroyed its grain storage infrastructure.  

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

 

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
Politics

RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania

02 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. 

The port stands across the Danube from Romania, and has been used as an alternative route for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia withdrew from the Istanbul Agreement. The explosions in Izmail were visible from the Romania's territory.

In a message on Twitter, Iohannis called Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the Danube "war crimes" and noted that "they further affect Ukraine's capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world."

This is not the first attack close to Romania's territory. At the end of July, the port of Reni, close to Galați, was the target of a Russian drone attack that destroyed its grain storage infrastructure.  

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

 

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges