Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:13
Business

Several investors vie for insolvent Romanian sunoil producer Mandra

01 April 2022
The fate of insolvent Romanian sunoil producer Mandra from Barlad (eastern part of Romania), under insolvency since February 2019, seems to have changed after the war in Ukraine brought the food processing market and the edible oil producers into the spotlight.

The court-appointed manager of the company, CITR, said that more investors are interested, and some of them have already reached an advanced stage of the due-diligence process, Ziarul Financiar reported.

CITR set a starting price for the company's assets at EUR 2.46 mln, not including VAT. But it accepts bids below the target price.

Romania is the largest sunflower producer in Europe, but its crushing and refining capacities cover only a small part of the crop - consequently, part of the sunflower produced by local farmers is sent to the foreign factories owned by traders operating on the local market.

Mandra operates two production plants, four collection points in the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Galati and a subsidiary in the Republic of Moldova. It is structured on three business lines: oil processing, compound feed production, storage and grain trade.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Evgeniy Salov/Dreamstime.com)

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

29 March 2022
How many farms are there in Romania?
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

