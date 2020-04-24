Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 08:05
Business
Major investors in Romania say Govt. should hike income tax, fire 30% of public servants
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will have to take unpopular decisions to keep the budget deficit under control, according to a report compiled by the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The potential measures include hiking the income tax from 10% to 16%, levying health insurance contributions on pensions above the average wage, or fire 30% of the employees in the budgetary sector (within five years).

CDR recommends a series of other unusual steps, such as swapping into equity the rescue loans extended to companies (and not paid back) or empowering by default the creditors with claims due more than five days with writs of execution. The central bank should step in as well, CDR says, by purchasing up to RON 12.9 billion (1.3% of GDP, or EUR 2.65 billion) state debt from banks.

The report assumes a GDP decline of 8-9% this year, more than four times the 1.9% decline expected by the Government under the latest budget planning. By comparison, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Romania's economy to contract by 5% this year.

According to CDR, the public deficit will rise to between 7% of GDP, under the best-case scenario, assuming that the hikes in pensions and children allowances are canceled. If the Government sticks with the promises and hikes the pensions by 40% in September, the deficit will reach 11% of GDP, according to CDR estimates. The financing of the deficit is going to be "nearly impossible" under such a worst-case scenario.

In any case, the Government must try to draw a minimum of EUR 10 billion through Eurobonds or loans from the European Union and international lenders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 08:05
Business
Major investors in Romania say Govt. should hike income tax, fire 30% of public servants
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will have to take unpopular decisions to keep the budget deficit under control, according to a report compiled by the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The potential measures include hiking the income tax from 10% to 16%, levying health insurance contributions on pensions above the average wage, or fire 30% of the employees in the budgetary sector (within five years).

CDR recommends a series of other unusual steps, such as swapping into equity the rescue loans extended to companies (and not paid back) or empowering by default the creditors with claims due more than five days with writs of execution. The central bank should step in as well, CDR says, by purchasing up to RON 12.9 billion (1.3% of GDP, or EUR 2.65 billion) state debt from banks.

The report assumes a GDP decline of 8-9% this year, more than four times the 1.9% decline expected by the Government under the latest budget planning. By comparison, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Romania's economy to contract by 5% this year.

According to CDR, the public deficit will rise to between 7% of GDP, under the best-case scenario, assuming that the hikes in pensions and children allowances are canceled. If the Government sticks with the promises and hikes the pensions by 40% in September, the deficit will reach 11% of GDP, according to CDR estimates. The financing of the deficit is going to be "nearly impossible" under such a worst-case scenario.

In any case, the Government must try to draw a minimum of EUR 10 billion through Eurobonds or loans from the European Union and international lenders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire