RO bankers, insurers ask Govt. for masks, disinfectants and tax breaks

Invoking the “critical infrastructure” role played in the country during the state of emergency, representative organizations in the financial sector in Romanian have requested support from the Government, Economica.net reported.

In brief, their demands include support for the procurement of sanitary materials and financial support in the form of tax and social security contribution breaks.

Specifically, the authors of the message ask the Government to waive the income tax and social security payments - which would be subsidized from the state budget - for the employees in the sector.

The associations involved in the elaboration of this letter are the Romanian Banking Board (CPBR), the Insurance Brokers Board (PRBAR), the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (UNSAR), the National Union of Brokerage and Consulting Companies (UNSICAR), and the Federation of Unions in Insurance and Banks (FSAB).

(Photo: Robkna/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]