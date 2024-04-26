Investments in Romanian mutual funds hit three-year record in March

Net subscriptions in Romanian mutual funds reached RON 578 million (EUR 116 million) in March, the highest value since January 2021, when inflows totaled RON 621 million, according to data from the Association of Fund Managers (AAF) quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The net assets of the 247 investment funds distributed in Romania, open and closed funds, local and foreign, rose in March by 3.9% m/m to RON 42.9 billion (EUR 8.65 billion), thus advancing by RON 1.6 billion.

In ytd terms, the advance reached 8% (+RON 3.2 billion).

The evolution also comes in the context where the yields of the five best-performing local open funds were particularly high: between 39.4% and 58.1% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)