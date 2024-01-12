Real Estate

Romanian construction materials producers closer to getting investment grants

12 January 2024

The government of Romania approved the procedures for extending grants under a multi-annual scheme dedicated to construction materials producers.

The “ConstructPlus” scheme was approved under an emergency ordinance last summer.

With a total budget of RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million), out of which RON 750 million (EUR 150 million) this year, the scheme is dedicated to companies in 18 specific markets that want to develop new production capacities or extend existing ones.

The individual grants can be as large as EUR 50 million but not more than 75% of the eligible value of the project, Profit.ro reported. The investors have thus to contribute from their own resources, not subject to any state aid scheme, at least 25% of the value of the project.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

