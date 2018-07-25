25.5 °C
Danish beer producer ups turnover in Romania by 11%

by Romania Insider
International Breweries Group, which includes Romanian companies United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), the local producer of the Danish beer brand Tuborg, and Carlsrom Beverage, the local Carlsberg importer, recorded a consolidated net turnover of RON 491 million (EUR 107.5 million) in Romania in 2017, up by 11% compared to 2016.

This year, the group has an investment budget of EUR 15 million in Romania, for developing its local presence and optimizing its operational processes, according to Shachar Shaine, president of URBB and Carlsrom Beverage.

International Breweries Group is the fourth-biggest player on the local beer market by revenues, after Ursus Breweries, Heineken and Bergenbier, all controlled by international investors.

