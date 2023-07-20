InterCapital to launch BET-based ETF in Ljubljana and Bucharest after Zagreb

InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent investment manager in Croatia with assets of about EUR 400 million under management, is preparing to launch on the Bucharest Stock Exchange a new ETF (exchange-traded fund) that replicates the local index BET after listing the fund on the Zagreb capital market on May 31, CEO Ivan Kurtovic told Ziarul Financiar.

"So far, we have managed to attract EUR 6.5 million in assets, the fund is currently listed only on the Zagreb stock exchange. Now we are in the process of listing the ETF in Ljubljana, where we hope to launch it in the next two weeks," explained Ivan Kurtovic.

"Then we want to list it on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, but more preliminary requests need to be made in this regard. We hope to get there as soon as possible."

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)