Intensive care units in Romania under pressure again

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted in intensive care units in Romania passed 1,200 during the weekend when the number of new cases rose above 4,000 in each of the two days.

Close to 4,400 new infection cases were spotted in the last 24 hours by Sunday at noon, out of 20,535 tests performed. Out of these, 1,179 were in Bucharest, announced the Strategic Communication Group.

According to the data, the number of people admitted to intensive care on Sunday was 1,232, 66 more than a couple of days earlier. There have been 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The prime minister demanded that the number of beds in intensive care units dedicated to COVID-19 patients be increased to 1,600, G4media.ro reported.

Currently, the hospitals in the country are facing a bed crisis in intensive care wards, and the patients are frequently moved to other counties when needed.

A state secretary in the Health Ministry, Andrei Baciu, told Europa FM that the situation is still manageable. However, doctors in large hospitals warn that the epidemic situation is worsening from day to day throughout the country.

