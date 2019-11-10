Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:04
Business
Romania’s statistics office revises upward H1 consumption growth to 5.9%
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics office INS confirmed the 4.6% GDP annual growth (year-on-year) in the first half of the year (H1) and operated only minor corrections on the formation side, but revised significantly upward the annual growth rate of the domestic consumption to 5.9% under the second GDP estimate for the period issued October 10, from 4.9% estimated on September 6.

The private consumption was revised from an annual growth rate of 5.5% to 6.1%. The Government’s consumption rose by 5.0% year-on-year in H1, according to the new estimate compared to a more moderate 1.3% year-on-year advance estimated on September 6.

For the second quarter of the year alone, the Government consumption increased by a massive 9% year-on-year, compared to only 1.6% under the first estimate on September 6. In the same quarter, the  private consumption growth was revised upward from 5% year-on-year to 6% year-on-year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:04
Business
Romania’s statistics office revises upward H1 consumption growth to 5.9%
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics office INS confirmed the 4.6% GDP annual growth (year-on-year) in the first half of the year (H1) and operated only minor corrections on the formation side, but revised significantly upward the annual growth rate of the domestic consumption to 5.9% under the second GDP estimate for the period issued October 10, from 4.9% estimated on September 6.

The private consumption was revised from an annual growth rate of 5.5% to 6.1%. The Government’s consumption rose by 5.0% year-on-year in H1, according to the new estimate compared to a more moderate 1.3% year-on-year advance estimated on September 6.

For the second quarter of the year alone, the Government consumption increased by a massive 9% year-on-year, compared to only 1.6% under the first estimate on September 6. In the same quarter, the  private consumption growth was revised upward from 5% year-on-year to 6% year-on-year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40