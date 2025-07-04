Transport

Update: Passenger information system down at Bucharest North Railway Station

04 July 2025

Update: The National Railway Company CFR SA announced that, as of 10:40 AM, the malfunction at Bucharest North Railway Station, which caused the failure of the passenger information system, has been resolved.

Initial story: The passenger information system at Bucharest's North Railway Station (Gara de Nord), Romania's busiest train hub, malfunctioned Friday morning, July 4, according to an announcement from the national railway company CFR SA. At the time this story was published, display boards showing train arrivals and departures, the digital panels on platforms, and surveillance cameras inside the station were all out of order.

The cause of the issue, referred to by CFR as a "malfunction," has not been specified, Europa Libera Romania reported.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and inform you that the responsible personnel are working to resolve the malfunction as quickly as possible in order to resume accurate communication with passengers," CFR SA said in a statement.

Around 10,000 passengers pass through Bucharest North Station each day, and trains are assigned to the station's 14 tracks (across eight platforms) just a few minutes before their arrival. Due to the information system failure, the only way for the hundreds of passengers departing every hour to get information is by asking at the station's single information desk, according to Biziday.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

